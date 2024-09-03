Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Increases By 9.0%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,738,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 990.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 295,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 281,199 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

ELME stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

