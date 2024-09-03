Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rises By 10.7%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 619,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

