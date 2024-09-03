Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Decreases By 9.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock worth $920,060 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
