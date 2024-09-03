Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Grows By 9.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 1,082,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,831. Futu has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Futu by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Futu by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

