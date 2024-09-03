Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expands By 6.4%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 367,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

