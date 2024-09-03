Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 10.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.47. 55,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,703. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 18.06. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

