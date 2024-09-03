Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expands By 13.4%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.