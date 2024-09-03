Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases By 9.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. 8,227,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,422. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.