Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases By 9.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. 8,227,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,422. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

