Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Drops By 8.8%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,831,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after acquiring an additional 487,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

