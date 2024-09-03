Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Increases By 8.9%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 56,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,832. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

