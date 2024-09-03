Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 258802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.