Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.86. 206,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,066,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $69,703,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

