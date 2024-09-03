Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCIT stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.