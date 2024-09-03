Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

