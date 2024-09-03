SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $265,638.60 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $607.53 million and $265,638.60 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008554 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,879.81 or 0.99955049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53105343 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $776,030.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.