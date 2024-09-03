SingularityNET Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $622.88 million and approximately $358,703.16 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,739.69 or 1.00050401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53105343 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $776,030.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

