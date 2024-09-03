Smart Block Chain City Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $279,381.76 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $279,381.76 and $147,891.46 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain initiative tailored for smart cities, encompassing the Smart Wall Pad application to control IoT devices, manage residential complex services, and engage in local community and commerce. In its ecosystem, SBCC enables governance participation for token holders with voting rights based on their SBCC holdings. It rewards users with SBCC tokens for active involvement in the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and app usage. SBCC tokens also serve as the primary payment method for platform transactions. Additionally, a De-Fi staking service is available, allowing users to earn interest on their SBCC tokens, thus embedding the token deeply into the platform’s varied features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

