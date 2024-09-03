Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $879,714. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

