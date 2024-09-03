SOLVE Trading Down 13.1% This Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. SOLVE has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $537,836.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

