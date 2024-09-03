Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.