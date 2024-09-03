Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.60.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 4 Strategic Moves Pushing Netflix Toward a Trillion-Dollar Value
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Invest in Stability: Top 3 Blue-Chip Stocks for Turbulent Markets
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Joby Aviation Stock: Your Next High-Growth Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.