Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $101.72

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.72, but opened at $97.64. Southern Copper shares last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 350,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,112.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.