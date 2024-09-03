Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

