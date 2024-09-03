Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
