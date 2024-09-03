S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $517.05

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $517.05 and last traded at $516.65, with a volume of 31112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $513.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

