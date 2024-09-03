Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 6.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 183,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 104,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 623,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00. Insiders have bought 1,026,700 shares of company stock valued at $178,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

