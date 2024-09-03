SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

