SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after buying an additional 149,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

