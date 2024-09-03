SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPYV opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

