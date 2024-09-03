Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVII. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 409,632 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 368,328 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,893,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII stock remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,539. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

