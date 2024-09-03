Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

