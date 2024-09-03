Stacks Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $62.50 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Stacks Profile
STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stacks Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
