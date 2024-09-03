Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.47. 320,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

