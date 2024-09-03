Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.65.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.42. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

