Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $98.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $102,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 32,630.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after acquiring an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.