Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Roivant Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the average daily volume of 2,345 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 546,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,312,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 1,906,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

