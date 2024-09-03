Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Transocean Call Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 49,890 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 23,726 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 22,349,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,900,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

