StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

