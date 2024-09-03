StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

