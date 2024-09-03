StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956,663.90, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $135.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

