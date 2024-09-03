StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

