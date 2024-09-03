StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.