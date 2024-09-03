StockNews.com Lowers Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Lipocine Stock Up 2.2 %

Lipocine stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

