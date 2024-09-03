StockNews.com Lowers Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Lipocine stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
