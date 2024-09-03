Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 5.5%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 94,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 808,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

