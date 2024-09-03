Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023825 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

