Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.20

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 2744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Swisscom
Swisscom Trading Up 0.7 %
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.