Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.20

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 2744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

