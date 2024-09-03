Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SNV stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.