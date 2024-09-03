T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $185,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.08. The company has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock worth $324,393,935. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

