Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 264.9% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 24,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.