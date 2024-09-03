The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 23,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

BNS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

