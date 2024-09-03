The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.74. 4,146,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,329. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

