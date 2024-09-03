The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

