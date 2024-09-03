The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Louise Mason Purchases 17,500 Shares

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Louise Mason acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.96 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of A$86,800.00 ($59,047.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

